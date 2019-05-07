WAIT WHAT?!: Game Of Thrones Airs With A Starbucks Cup In Scene By Accident

Soooo I’m just trying to figure out how every single last person including the editors missed this obvious cup of starbucks coffee.

via: TheVerge

Of all the twists and turns on Game of Thrones’ most recent episode “The Last of the Starks,” the most shocking one for most of the internet was the appearance of an out-of-place cup of Starbucks coffee. Was it an uncharacteristic slip-up from one of the most expensive shows on television? Or perhaps it was a more sinister attempt at product placement for the ubiquitous coffee chain?

According to Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer on the show, the offending cup was just a simple mistake. “We’re sorry!” Caulfield said in an interview with WNYC radio, before quipping that “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks.”

Caulfield noted that the gaff is rare for the show since its “prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000 percent,” and “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.” While the mistake is certainly a bit embarrassing for HBO, everyone involved seems to be taking it in good humor.