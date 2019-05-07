R. Kelly Challenged Michael Avenatti’s Sex Tape Claims In Court Today

R. Kelly made his way to court Tuesday (May 7) to battle claims made by attorney Michael Avenatti, who says he was given a pair of sex tapes showing Kelly engaging in sexual acts with underage girls. Kelly’s side is fighting the claims, saying that Avenatti manipulated and conspired with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx into bringing this case to light and wants the alleged footage tossed.

The embattled singer is trying to blow up the sex tape by suggesting something fishy was going on between Avenatti and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. In R. Kelly’s legal docs, he notes Avenatti has publicly claimed to have had repeated conversations with Foxx, and based on what happened in the Jussie Smollett case, he describes the prosecutor as someone who is “able to be influenced and wowed.”

He goes on to allege there are questions to suggest Foxx was “bullied or just simply manipulated by Avenatti.”

Avenatti previously came forward with 2 sex tapes he claims show Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl … and Kelly’s legal team wanted to know more about Avenatti’s relationship with Foxx, saying they were concerned Avenatti might have “bullied or simply manipulated” Foxx.

In an update, Kelly’s lawyers were told by the judge to come back and explain why they beleive Avenatti and Foxx are conspiring.

