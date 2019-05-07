Sandra Bland’s Own Cellphone Video Surfaces [VIDEO]

Although the family of Sandra Bland was awarded $1.9 million in a wrongful death suit, their fight for justice for Sandra Bland has not ceased.

Family members are calling to reopen a criminal investigation into Sandra Bland’s death in a Texas jail cell with the surfacing of her own arrest video.

Bland, who was found to have committed suicide three days after the July 2015 arrest in Waller County, is heard asking a state trooper why she is being apprehended as he orders her out of her car. He finally aims a stun gun at her at close range, shouting, “Get out of the car! I will light you up!” “All this for a failure to signal,” read more

The video that was released by a non-profit news group is proof according to the Bland family that evidence was withheld.

Take a look at Sandra Bland’s personal cell phone video below

