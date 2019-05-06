CLOSE
Jussie’s Empire Co-Stars Want Him Back

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Three

Source: FOX / Getty

 

Jussie’s Empire castmates–such as Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard–aren’t happy with Fox execs’ plan to keep Jussie off the show during its upcoming sixth season. Even though Fox has signed Jussie on through next season, they haven’t made any announcements on when he will return onscreen. But once Fox announced he was signed on for season six, his costars have been working behind the scenes to get Jussie back on the screen. His castmates think his presence on the show won’t hurt ratings as he has been a major part of the show since its debut.

SOURCE: TMZ

jussie smollett

