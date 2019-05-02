Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But at a preliminary hearing Tuesday (April 30), the case took an unexpected turn.

Tyrone Cannon, 41, was reportedly arrested in February on suspicion of the murder of 43-year-old Kenneth Jones. During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, NOPD Homicide Detective Tanisha Sykes reportedly reviled that Cannon and Jones were romantically involved with the same woman in the months leading up the shooting. A witness account from that woman was later used to secure an arrest warrant for Cannon on the murder charge.

According to the Times-Picayune, a witness was leaving his house with his daughter Feb. 9 when he saw someone cut off Jones with a blue car, exit his vehicle and begin arguing with Jones. The man reportedly told police Jones punched at the male driver, who responded by pulling out a gun and shooting Jones. When Jones fell to the ground, the shooter then stood over him and shot him two more times before fleeing the scene by car.

Detectives learned that Jones and Cannon had been involved with the same woman. She told police that Cannon had been with her prior to the shooting and then returned afterward. The woman said, upon his return, Cannon admitted to chasing down and shooting Jones after discovering Jones had vandalized Cannon’s blue 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis.

After receiving identification from the woman, police then showed a photo of Cannon to the other witness, who confirmed he was the shooter he saw exit the blue car.

Cannon has not been formally charged with murder. The District Attorney’s Office has 120 days to secure an indictment.

