Wiz Khalifa ft. Trippie Redd & Preme “Alright,” Yemi Alade & Rick Ross “Oh My Gosh” & More | Daily Visuals 5.1.19

Wiz Khalifa and company enjoy themselves wherever they go and Yemi Alade gets an assisted from a fur clad Rick Ross. Today's Daily Visuals.

Wiz Khalifa’s been on his grizzly ever since dropping his latest project Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young this past 4/20 weekend and today continues to pump out visuals in support of his joint.

This time around Steel City’s favorite MC dropped a new video for the Trippie Redd and Preme featured “Alright” in which the three men turn up at the beach, a house and in the middle of the woods. They obviously bring the party with them wherever they go.

Elsewhere the Bawse Rick Ross joins Yemi Alade for her up-tempo visual to “Oh My Gosh.” For Ross’s sake don’t let PETA see this video.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Durk featuring Teyana Taylor, Baka Not Nice featuring Giggs, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. TRIPPIE REDD & PREME – “ALRIGHT”

YEMI ALADE & RICK ROSS – “OH MY GOSH”

LIL DURK FT. TEYANA TAYLOR – “HOME BODY REMIX”

BAKA NOT NICE FT. GIGGS – “MY TOWN”

J.I.D. – “151 RUM”

NINO FRANCIS – “VIBES”

MAHALIA – “GRATEFUL”

LEVEN KALI – “MAD AT U”

