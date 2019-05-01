Tory Lanez Speaks Out On His Preference Of Women

Famous vs “Regular” women?

Looking for love looks different for many. Many say that everyone has a “type” whether they know it or not. In the case of Tory Lanez, he most definitely has a type.

Tory Lanez speaks out on which type of women he prefers when looking for a mate.

He says, “Difference is a regular girl…mad lowkey,…” “Don’t be around all the n-ggas. Don’t call every n-gga that she’s f**king ‘bro.’ Don’t gotta shake her a** on the gram for some likes. Don’t gotta worry bout every rap n-gga in her DM.”