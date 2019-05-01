The Obama’s Reveal Inspiring Project They Are Set To Release On Netflix

Forever my president and first lady

Barack and Michelle Obama made a deal with Netflix less than a year ago. Our forever president and first lady gained a multi-year production deal in 2018 to produce shows and films for Netflix. The Obama’s will be able to reach 148 million paying subscribers, and they have said their production company will cover a wide spectrum of programming. But they aren’t concerned with escalating an attack on the present presidential administration.

Higher Ground Productions, their new production company, announced seven projects they have in the making for the streaming service, including a few documentaries along with a movie about Frederick Douglass.

Mr. Obama announced in a statement, “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all.”