Carmelo Anthony’s career hasn’t been exactly roses since his departure from the New York Knicks. Failed stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have placed Melo on the outside of the league looking in. But could it be possible a Madison Square Garden reunion is on the horizon?

The Knicks’ eyes are not currently on Melo, instead seemingly doing whatever they can to bring Golden State Warriors sniper Kevin Durant to save their franchise from decades of mediocrity. But Melo is also intrigued by the idea of KD joining his beloved hometown team and is leaving the door open on the possibility of returning.

I asked Melo if he would want to re-join the Knicks if KD signs there. 'I gotta see what's going on,' he said with a smile. Carmelo is also here

For Knicks fans, it’s an intriguing time. You currently don’t have a team to root for in the NBA Playoffs, however, there are plenty of huge names attached to your franchise’s future. Aside from Durant and Anthony, Kyrie Irving is believed to be a candidate for the Knicks and there is the possibility of winning the draft lottery and drafting Duke standout Zion Williamson. There is also the chance to completely crap out. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen for the sake and sanity of the New York faithful.