CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Woah baby! Eva Marcille is preparing to be a mom of three!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells PEOPLE that she is 17 weeks pregnant with her third child and second with hubby Michael Sterling.

Marcille, 34, shared the news along with some super cute maternity photos, showing her taking a drink from a smoothie glass in bed while her bare belly (complete with a drawn-on face) “sips” from its own straw.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” Marcille tells PEOPLE of her little one on the way. Baby No. 3 will join the couple’s 1-year-old son Michael Todd Jr. and Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae, 5, from a previous relationship.

“Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all,” she joked.

View this post on Instagram

🌻 link in bio🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

5 photos Launch gallery

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…
 46 mins ago
05.01.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…
 2 hours ago
05.01.19
RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby…
 2 hours ago
05.01.19
HoodRich Pablo Juan “Slang Dope,” H.E.R. “Hard Place”…
 17 hours ago
05.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close