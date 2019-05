Kylie Jenner wants to have another baby.

Jenner shared the news on an Instagram post.

Jenner is hopeful her boyfriend Travis Scott is just as excited about the opportunity to give their daughter Stormi a sibling.

Scott just celebrated his 28th birthday.

Kylie Jenner wants to have another baby was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 2 hours ago

