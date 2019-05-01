Instagram is testing out hiding the amount of likes that someone has on their post.

The person would be able to view everyone that liked their post, but would have to count them manually.

The social media website wants users to post based on their feelings and not by how many likes they receive.

Researchers are testing this new kind of Instagram in Canada.

Instagram officially tests hiding Like counts was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 2 hours ago

