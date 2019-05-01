PrayersUp: Freddie Gray’s Best Friend, Juan Grant Killed In Baltimore

Prayers go out to the family, friends and the community of Juan Grant. Grant was the best friend of Freddie Gray who as killed while in police custody in 2015.

Grant had become an activist after the death of Gray, often attending rallies and working with Melvin Russell, a former commander who was in charge of community relations.

Grant and Russell met after Grant’s frustrations of the death of Gray grew, there was speculation that Grant was an informant, however, Russell says their conversations were only about the state of the city.

According to Grant’s grandmother, Juan was coming to her house when his car crashed into a motorcycle when Juan exited his vehicle the motorcyclist shot him.

