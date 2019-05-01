Lil Wayne Teases ‘Funeral’ Album Release

Lil Wayne took to his Instagram story to tease his “Funeral” album, Wayne teased the “Funeral” during a 2016 podcast and again with a Facebook post back in 2017.

Fan address fans during “The Nine Podcast” saying, “Make sure they know that Funeral is coming soon, If you’re a Wayne fan, I know we’ve been going through a lot of tough times right now, but if you are a Wayne fan, we about to hold our heads high soon.”

Posted 2 hours ago

