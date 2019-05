Last month G Herbo was arrested on a battery charge. Shortly after news about his arrest started to spread, law enforcement revealed that the dispute involved him and the mother of his child, Ariana Fletcher. If G Herbo is convicted, he reportedly will face one year in jail.

G Herbo Reportedly Faces 1 year in Jail if Convicted for Baby Mom Altercation was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: