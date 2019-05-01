HoodRich Pablo Juan “Slang Dope,” H.E.R. “Hard Place” & More | Daily Visuals 4.30.19

With his next project BLO The Movie set to drop this Friday, Atlanta’s own HoodRich Pablo Juan gets on his visual grind to build up some buzz for his upcoming release.

Today the ATLien swings through with a new clip for his album cut “Slang Dope” in which the theme keeps true to the title and we find Pablo in a trap house filled with birds, baking soda, and thick chefs cooking up some bricks.

On a much softer note H.E.R. gets into her feelings and for her video to “Hard Place” plays a guitar while singing the blues only a broken heart can belt out.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Benny The Butcher, MLB Drippyy, and more.

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “SLANG DOPE”

H.E.R. – “HARD PLACE”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “SCARFACE VS. SOSA PT. 2”

MLB DRIPPYY – “I KNOW”

MOMOH FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE – “THE MAKING OF ‘WESTSIDE’”

PRINCE INK – “DA POPE”

SOLDIER KIDD – “HOT NI**A”

SUIGENERIS – “FEEL THE SAME”

MAYA B – “DOLLAR TO A DIAMOND”

