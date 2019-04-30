CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Uber Apologizes For Accidentally Using The ’N’ Word In Customer Support Tweet

0 reads
Leave a comment

Canberrans Flock To UberX As Ridesharing Becomes Legal In ACT

Source: Martin Ollman / Getty


Uber is under fire for sending out a tweet using the “N word,” after customer @realTheeCheney demanded that the ride-sharing refund his money for a bad experience.

According to Mashable the account that Uber responded to is a troll account that will use slang in the display name and when a company’s bot replies it uses the slang in the response.

Uber issued an apology on Twitter and said they are currently investigating how the derogatory tweet got out.

Uber Apologizes For Accidentally Using The ’N’ Word In Customer Support Tweet was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…
 47 mins ago
05.01.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…
 2 hours ago
05.01.19
RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby…
 2 hours ago
05.01.19
HoodRich Pablo Juan “Slang Dope,” H.E.R. “Hard Place”…
 17 hours ago
05.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close