Uber is under fire for sending out a tweet using the “N word,” after customer @realTheeCheney demanded that the ride-sharing refund his money for a bad experience.

According to Mashable the account that Uber responded to is a troll account that will use slang in the display name and when a company’s bot replies it uses the slang in the response.

Uber issued an apology on Twitter and said they are currently investigating how the derogatory tweet got out.

Uber Apologizes For Accidentally Using The ’N’ Word In Customer Support Tweet was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted April 30, 2019

