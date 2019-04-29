John Singleton On Life Support: Reports

UPDATED: As of 10am (Apr. 29), TMZ is reporting Singleton is alive but on life support.

However, Fox4 is reporting that John Singleton has passed away at 51.

Unfortunately, his family has already been battling over his money, allegedly.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected with the Singleton family tell TMZ … Shelia Ward is not only up against John’s daughter, Cleopatra … but also his current girlfriend, and his estranged father.

As we reported, Cleopatra filed a motion last week, attempting to block her grandmother’s proposed conservatorship, and claimed Shelia was trying to liquidate all of John’s assets and freeze out his 4 children. She also insisted her father was not in a coma and was improving every day.

We’re told family insiders think Cleopatra made the move based on her fears about having access to Singleton’s estate — reportedly worth somewhere north of $35 million — but also when she’ll get it. We’re told she thinks Shelia will make it impossible for her, and others in the family, to gain access to Singleton’s money.

Our sources say Singleton absolutely remains in a coma — albeit a medically induced one — but everyone in the family remains hopeful he’ll recover.

As for Cleopatra’s concerns about Shelia controlling the estate? Another fact is … John’s mother is his longtime business manager, so it would seem to make perfect sense she handle his professional decisions … and we’re told that’s why she filed for the conservatorship.

We’re told Shelia is denying any plot to cut off John’s children from his estate.

Various reports say any news of Singleton passing is inaccurate.

#JohnSingleton's publicist has confirmed to #ShadowAndAct that the director is still on life support and says reports about his death are "inaccurate." Details here: https://t.co/pSRMYVfXdm. pic.twitter.com/JdfGran881 — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) April 29, 2019

Reports that director John Singleton has died are inaccurate, his rep tells me. "John is still on life support.” — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 29, 2019

Let’s pray for the best.

This story is developing.

