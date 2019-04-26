Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Start His Own Church

It’s PASTOR West now…

Every Sunday, Kanye West has been having ‘Sunday Services’ where he, his band and his choir perform gospel songs. He has been doing this for a couple of months now. He recently ministered to an enormous crowd at Coachella on Easter Sunday. According to PEOPLE, YE’s ‘services’ attracts a crowd that has motivated him to permanently maneuver towards the spiritual path and he has considered starting his own church.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” the source says. “He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

“Say what you want about Kanye, but he really does want to help people who need support,” the source adds. “He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”

The source continues, “It wouldn’t be the traditional, 3-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other. He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith.”

Kim Kardashian West made a post on her Instagram stating how proud she is of Kanye for bringing his vision to reality