“OBAMA BLVD” Coming To L.A

Forever My President!!!

President Barack Obama can soon add a street name to his long list of achievements and awards. The city of Los Angeles is commemorating Obama by renaming a road in his honor next month.

According to a twitter post from City Council President Herb Wesson, Rodeo Road will be officially renamed Obama Boulevard on May 4 during a renaming ceremony and street festival with performances, food trucks, and more.

Obama Boulevard will join streets named after Presidents George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson. These streets will become the ‘Presidential Row’.

“OBAMA BLVD” Coming To L.A was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

