Voices: Calboy “Envy Me” Goes Platinum

| 04.25.19
Chicago Rapper Calboy‘s single “Envy Me” has made a buzz from his hometown to worldwide. Now he’s on tour with Kodak Black, working with Dreamchasers and more. The Polo Grounds/RCA artist talks about his rise, the meaning of #EnvyMe & what it means to be Platinum in Voices.

