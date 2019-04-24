There is now a real definition for the word that Eminem made popular with this 2000 smash hit “Stan”.

via TheShaderoom

We stan a dictionary that stays current and #MerriamWebster is proving they are certainly with the times by adding #Stan and 639 other words to the dictionary.

Merriam Webster defines Stan as “an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan.” Other terms that the dictionary is now recognizing as words include “Receipts,” “On-Brand” and “Buzzy.”

“The English language never sleeps, and neither does the dictionary. The work of revising a dictionary is constant, and it mirrors the culture’s need to make sense of the world with words. There are always new things to be named and new uses for existing words to be explained. A release of new words is also a map of the workings of a dictionary—you get to see what we’ve been up to—and of how words from different contexts come to reside in the same place,” said Merriam Webster in a news release.

Merriam-Webster Makes ‘STAN’ A Real Word + Adds 639 More Words was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Bijou Star Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: