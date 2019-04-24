CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Jay-Z’s Foundation Sending Students On A HBCU Campus Tour

0 reads
Leave a comment
Biggs Burke Birthday Party

Source: Courtesy / Neri Santiago

 

One time for Hov always giving back!

Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation is getting ready for its annual college bus tour, which gives a select group of high-performing students the opportunity to visit 11 historically black colleges and universities from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. The week-long tour (which is presented by Toyota) also gives students a chance to meet with college admissions counselors, former Shawn Carter Foundation scholars, and other student brand ambassadors at top schools. The next stop on the tour is Howard University where Hov’s mother Gloria Carter, the president of the Shawn Carter Foundation, and Carmin Wong, an HBCU Bus Tour alumna and recent Howard graduate, will make appearances on Thursday.

jay-z

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DOPE!: Kid Cudi Drops $10K On Popeyes To…
 22 hours ago
04.23.19
Judge Issues Bench Warrant For Teairra Marie In…
 22 hours ago
04.23.19
Russell Wilson Gifts His Teammates $12K In Amazon…
 22 hours ago
04.23.19
Lil’ Kim Announces Delay To Upcoming ‘Nine’ LP…
 23 hours ago
04.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close