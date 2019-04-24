Jay-Z’s Foundation Sending Students On A HBCU Campus Tour

One time for Hov always giving back!

Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation is getting ready for its annual college bus tour, which gives a select group of high-performing students the opportunity to visit 11 historically black colleges and universities from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. The week-long tour (which is presented by Toyota) also gives students a chance to meet with college admissions counselors, former Shawn Carter Foundation scholars, and other student brand ambassadors at top schools. The next stop on the tour is Howard University where Hov’s mother Gloria Carter, the president of the Shawn Carter Foundation, and Carmin Wong, an HBCU Bus Tour alumna and recent Howard graduate, will make appearances on Thursday.

