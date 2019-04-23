Offset Hit With A Felony Gun Charge

5 reads Leave a comment
Seems like charges and court appearances may run in the family. Offset’s facing a felony gun possession charge stemming from his arrest in Georgia last summer.
He did get one charge (a felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime) dropped, but he’s still facing a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, as well as a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession and the initial charge that got him pulled over, an improper lane change.
Offset plead not guilty and is due back in court in May.
RELATED STORY: Cardi B Rejects Plea Deal In Strip Club Bartender Beat Down Case
SOURCE: TMZ
