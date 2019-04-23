CLOSE
Offset Hit With A Felony Gun Charge

Seems like charges and court appearances may run in the family.  Offset’s facing a felony gun possession charge stemming from his arrest in Georgia last summer.

He did get one charge (a felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime) dropped, but he’s still facing a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, as well as a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession and the initial charge that got him pulled over, an improper lane change.

Offset plead not guilty and is due back in court in May.

