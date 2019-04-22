CLOSE
John Singleton Hospitalized After Reportedly Having a Mild Stroke

“Boyz In The Hood” director, John Singleton reportedly checked himself into the hospital after experiencing unusual weakness in his leg. One of his family members thinks this may have been triggered when he was flying back to the U.S. from Costa Rica recently. Doctors have been performing rehab and tests on Singleton since he arrived at the hospital. Many of his celebrity friends and fans asked their followers to send up prayers in this troubled time.

