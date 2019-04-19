CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Parts Ways With Management

Nicki Minaj has parted ways with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/ Maverick Management. She has worked with the pair for the majority of her career which is why it is shocking to see the two split.

It is reported that the decision to part ways was mutual and amicable, and there was no specific reason for the split, adding that the rapper currently does not have a manager and is a free agent.

