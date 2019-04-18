CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
SZA Clapbacks For Being Called Homeless

SZA doesn't play when it comes to social media games!

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

SZA doesn’t play when it comes to social media games!

The “Love Galore” singer shared a photo of herself holding a sleeping toddler on Instagram. SZA is seen holding the baby while sporting a white fitted cap along with a snug blanket. A fan commented & decided to go straight for SZA’s neck by asking her if she was homeless. It seems the fan chose the wrong day to come for SZA’s neck because the singer decided to reply. In defense of her accoutrement, the “CTRL” artist let the fan know she was far from homeless but instead opted for comfortable wear that day. It’s fine SZA, sometimes you just want to chill in your comfy clothes, RIGHT??? “No b*tch I’m cozy” replied the TDE songstress.

Instagram , SZA , tatum takeover

