Wendy Williams Hires Security To Protect Her From Her Husband

Wendy Williams has hired three full-time security guards to protect her while she preps for and shoots her daily talk show, because her estranged husband Kevin Hunter is still currently working there as an executive producer. Sources tell TMZ that Kevin won’t be an exec on the show for much longer, as both parties are trying to come to an agreement that will allow Kevin to step down.

Kevin released a statement that touches on speculation that he recently had a baby with his alleged mistress as he takes “full accountability” for his actions and apologized to Wendy, his family and her fans.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: