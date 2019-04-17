As news spread that the White House offered to help France rebuild after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, Americans were outraged since adequate help had not yet been provided to the community of Flint, Michigan right here at home.

Fortunately, on Monday, it was announced Flint is finally set to receive the remaining $77.7 million it was promised, as part of the $120 million loan allocated to the city back in 2017 following their water crisis.

“$77.7 million in loan assistance at a zero percent interest rate with 100-percent principal loan forgiveness,” Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced. “The loan will fund the completion of a secondary water source pipeline, Dort Street and Cedar Street Reservoir and Pump Station improvements, construction of a chemical feed building, replacement of the Northwest transmission main, water main and water meter replacement, water quality monitoring panels, and contingency service line replacement funding. These projects will enhance the water distribution system by ensuring long-term compliance and protection of public health.”

Monroe County and the City of East Lansing will also receive funding to improve their respective water distribution systems.

“While we are grateful for this funding it’s important to understand it’s not new funding,” Flint’s Director of Public Works Rob Bincsik said, according to MLive. “The federal government awarded this funding and is utilizing the MDEQ’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund as the mechanism to disperse it to the City of Flint.”

This is great news and we’ll continue to keep you informed as updates are provided.

Photo: Getty

Flint To Receive Remaining $77.7 Million From 2017 Federal Loan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: King Sukii Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: