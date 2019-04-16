The directors of Avengers: Endgame issue a plea to fans not to spoil the movie. This is a special one for all movie fans – a historic moment in moviegoing, too – so please let everyone else enjoy the twists, the turns, the surprises & the revelations.

“Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.” After a footage leak, #AvengersEndgame directors The Russo Bros. penned a letter asking fans not to spoil the movie.

As someone who HATES when something I have been looking forward to gets ruined for me, I am asking everyone to please be decent humans and let all of us enjoy this movie the way it is supposed to be, not as some meme on social media. #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

The Russo Brother plead with fans not to spoil Avengers: Endgame was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ EZ Posted 18 hours ago

