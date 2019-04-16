Aston Martin Unveils All-Electric Supercar [Photos]

Aston Martin has joined the environmentally friendly wave. They are set to release a rechargeable motor powered sedan in the coming months.

As spotted on Engadget the luxury car maker has revealed their Rapid-E model; their first ever electric car. Originally announced in 2014 the four door sedan features a 800V, 65 kWh battery system and twin rear motors. Even though the V12 engine has been swapped out, it still pumps out 604 hp and 700 pound-feet of torque. Additionally it goes from 0-60 MPH in about 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 150 MPH.

In terms of the build out the Rapid-E stays true to the British manufacturer’s super premium brand positioning. The battery lives where the usual fuel engine would under the hood. Inside the vehicle provides the owner a plush driving experience with carbon fiber detailing all throughout the cockpit. On the dash we get a digital display that shows how much charge you have left, energy consumption and much more.

At the Shanghai Auto Show Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer spoke on how this release will help redefine their organization. “Unveiling the Rapide E will be a huge moment for Aston Martin. As our first all-electric production car, it is a truly historic step. One that signals Aston Martin is prepared for the huge challenge of an environmentally responsible and sustainable future. As a car company we cannot afford to passively allow that future to come to us; we have to actively chase it” he explained.

Photos: Aston Martin

