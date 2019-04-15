Thoughts? Drake’s Beef With A Celebrated U.K. Rapper Reignites “Culture Vulture” Debates

Drake has found himself in the middle of a familiar debate that has people questioning whether he’s a “culture vulture” or not. It all stems from a small beef he’s gotten himself into with the groundbreaking U.K. rapper Wiley.

Wiley is considered a pioneer in grime music, a style of U.K. rap that incorporates heavy electronic beats and gritty rhymes. Wiley’s 2004 album Treddin’ on Thin Ice is considered by many to be a blueprint of the genre.

So Drake definitely has a formidable adversary.

According to NME, Wiley ignited the beef when he called Drake a “culture vulture” for stopping by certain U.K. artists’ shows and bringing a number of them out on his tour. Some of the British artists who have gotten love from Drizzy include J Hus, Krept & Konan, Afro B, Dave and Fredo.

Over the weekend, Drake responded to Wiley’s criticism when he stopped by BBC Radio 1’s 1Xtra Rap Show with DJ Tiffany Calver:

“I hate that people think that me being into music from these kids that are trying to make it and build a name for themselves is like, ‘Oh, that’s some culture vulture’….What does that even mean? I don’t understand. Would you rather me not acknowledge anything or not support? That’s some real confused hater sh**.”

He continued:

“I’ll never understand how supporting somebody’s song or even going a step further and giving somebody a song or linking up. I’ll never understand how that’s not viewed as something admirable, but I guess people have their own outlook on it.”

Drake then went on to say that this is something that’s been “bothering” him and he had to get it off his chest. He went a step further and called Wiley out by name, saying:

“It was Wiley that said that. I just said his name cause I felt like that was some goofy sh**. But yeah, I just didn’t like that. Like what are you talking about?”

You can check out Drake’s words for yourself starting at the 2:07 mark below.

Of course, Wiley peeped the commentary and had some few choice words himself. First, he went on Instagram with a bunch of laugh emojis next to the interview, telling Drake, “If what I was saying was wrong you would of stayed silent.”

Later, he went on Twitter and wrote, “Have I got myself into a war with @Drake? Lol.”

He even told Drake to “cover up the BBK tattoo” which stands for Boy Better Know, a grime collective started by other grime artists JME and Skepta.

Cover up the BBK tattoo 😭😂 — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 14, 2019

In a last dig at Drake, Wiley tagged longtime Drake friend and U.K. rapper Giggs, saying “ @ officialgiggs Your boy cracked.”

Giggs’ response to Wiley wasn’t so friendly, considering he commented in a now-deleted tweet, saying, “Fu**in clown, like we are friends, we ain’t friends, don’t push humour fu**in luck u idiot. Is this what u want people to see, me wound up? Don’t run no fu**in jokes with me.”

Eesh.

Of course, the whole situation got many Drake and U.K. rap fans riled up. Some folks were defending Drake…

Ask yourself this. Would Wiley still call Drake be a culture vulture if he was our here showing Wiley the same love he’s been showing everyone else? — 6ft in AF1s (@JayBlaco) April 14, 2019

While others pledged allegiance to the legacy of their country’s music…

Imagine being British and picking Drake’s side over Wiley. — FKA Selassie (@SomeMusicGuyInc) April 14, 2019

If you're from the UK and you back Drake over Wiley you're a DICKHEAD🇬🇧 — ryxn. (@u_r_a_twxt) April 14, 2019

This isn’t the first time Drake has been negatively accused of stealing culture. Let’s not forget his often-used patois vocabulary as well as his most recent affinity to New Orleans accents.

However, in his defense, some of the U.K. artists Drake has shined light on don’t even fit neatly into the grime genre, considering people like J Hus and Dave incorporate elements of hip hop, dancehall and afrobeat into their music.

Could Wiley’s accusations against Drake be too much?

Hit the next pages to check out more responses to the heated debate!

