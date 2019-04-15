The Weeknd Gets Into Gaming With Investment In ESports Company OverActive Media

(AllHipHop News) The Weeknd is jumping into the world of esports in a big way with an ownership stake in a company called OverActive Media.

OverActive Media is one of Canada’s leading esports organizations as the owner of competitive teams like League of Legends European Championship, Overwatch League, Call of Duty World League, Rocket League and more.

“As a big esports fan, I am really excited to be involved in this project,” added The Weeknd. “I am looking forward to collaborating with OverActive Media in unique and innovative ways.”

In addition to being an investor, The Weeknd will serve as a Global Ambassador for OAM backed teams Toronto Defiant and Splyce.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming a global superstar like Abel to our investor family,” said Chris Overholt, CEO, and President of OverActive Media. “Abel’s standing in the music industry will provide our Toronto Defiant and Splyce brands the opportunity to reach more fans and engage new audiences.”

More details about upcoming campaigns with The Weeknd are expected to roll out later this month.

In October of 2018, fellow Torontonian Drake announced he was investing in esports brand 100 Thieves.

