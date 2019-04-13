Chance The Rapper Shares Details On Debut Album

Newly married man, Chance the Rapper is dropping something major this summer.

The Chicago emcee took to Instagram to address his fans on his highly anticipated album, which is his first album ever! Throughout his 7 year run in the music industry, including winning Best New Artist at the Grammy’s in 2017 Chance as remained independent and released projects in the forms of mix tapes.

“I’ve been really happy the past few weeks. My wife gave me the go ahead to put everything else on hold and really go to work on my debut album,” Chance captioned a random photo of the inside of his mini fridge, which was filled with juice. “Its been a lil hard at times, I obviously miss Chicago and family and working on other stuff, but there truly is no joy like making a project. Somehow I always forget that i’m so, so good at this. And every night i surprise myself again.”

“July is gonna be bittersweet because as much as i can’t wait to be done, the process is the best part,” he added, confirming that the album will be released this Summer.