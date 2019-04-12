A City Parties Against Gentrification & Racist Products Hit The Shelves: This Week’s Winners & Losers

This week proved once again how people power can change the game. Check out our winners for the week below, then hit the flip for who took an L.

Winners

D.C. go-go music

Gentrification has been a major issue for Black, Brown and low income residents across the U.S. and this week, native Washingtonians fought back in the most hype way.

According to WTOP, a cherished landmark in the city’s Shaw neighborhood, the Metro PSC store, had come under fire for playing go-go music from their outdoor speakers. This is not some one time occurrence either. The store owned by T-Mobile has been known to play go-go music from their speakers for almost 25 YEARS with rare pushback. The highly percussive, highly energetic music is a pillar in D.C. culture, especially for its native Black residents.

But of course, the bland White gentrifiers who live in the luxury apartments nearby were not here for the music. Someone reportedly complained about the go-go tunes and threatened to sue if the PCS store didn’t cease and desist. This forced T-Mobile to tell the Metro PCS store to cut off the go-go.

Well, the native Washingtonians were not about to let this happen without a fight. Along with a petition started, folks organized a #DontMuteDC hashtag that went viral. The movement culminated in a musical protest on Tuesday night outside of D.C.’s Reeves Center, which involved go-go bands, dancers and concerned residents.

It was turnt.

So “they” said that WE were making too much noise outside with OUR music so we decided to remind them WE were here 1st .Good luck getting some sleep tonight on U st #DontMuteDC #QuickSilvaShow #TOB pic.twitter.com/mGMbBj4mjC — THE PARTY KINGPIN !! (@DJQUICKSILVA) April 10, 2019

DMV native Wale even made an appearance.

The Whole city out @Wale @FlexKartel This is no longer a small thing, This a movement. We coming at full force and they can’t mute us #DontMuteDC pic.twitter.com/WUtp20vBFp — Rare Cartier (@Biggscooley) April 10, 2019

And the “beat ya feet” dancers were thriving.

Eventually, the “noise” D.C. natives were making paid off.

The CEO of T-Mobile, John Legere, tweeted out:

“I’ve looked into this issue myself and the music should NOT stop in D.C.! @ TMobileand @ MetroByTMobile are proud to be part of the Shaw community – the music will go on and our dealer will work with the neighbors to compromise volume.”

I’ve looked into this issue myself and the music should NOT stop in D.C.! @TMobile and @MetroByTMobile are proud to be part of the Shaw community – the music will go on and our dealer will work with the neighbors to compromise volume. https://t.co/qXvwzmc24E — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 10, 2019

The activist and entrepreneur behind the petition, Ron Moten, is also trying to continue the movement by addressing the larger issue of gentrification in D.C.

According to WTOP, he held a town hall meeting on Thursday to discuss such issues, along with the loss of black-owned businesses and churches throughout the city.

So in other words, the war isn’t completely won yet. But D.C. residents surely let it be known that they wouldn’t be taking L’s in the battle.

