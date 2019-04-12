Ray J. Offers Up Serious Money & Threats To Whoever “Kidnapped” His Beloved Dog

(AllHipHop News) Singer and TV star Ray J has offered a $20,000 reward for the return of his “kidnapped” dog Boogotti.

Ray’s wife Princess Love took to Instagram to tell fans that the couple’s three-year-old Maltese had gone missing, writing: “Hey everybody! I’m out of town and my dog BOOGOTTI is missing! If you’re in Woodland Hills, CA and found my dog, seen him or have any info PLEASE DM me! Please REPOST.”

But Ray insisted there’s more to the story than the canine simply going missing.

“I got some new information on my dog,” he told TMZ. “My dog was lost, but now somebody has taken my dog and put him in a car and drove off… My dog went from being lost, to being stolen to kidnapped – or whatever you call it.”

He also claimed that Boogotti was taken by a “white” man aged “19 or 20” driving a black Dodge Charger.

After his pleas for the man to return the dog weren’t answered and Princess’ announcement of the generous reward had a similarly unsuccessful response, she took a sterner approach, sharing a post on Instagram.

