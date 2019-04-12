T.I. is still giving out advice to Kodak Black regarding his nonchalant behavior.

The Florida rapper is accused of being insensitive as he talked about starting a relationship with actress Lauren London.

London is still grieving over the loss of long time boyfriend Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed.

T.I. reminded Kodak Black about negative energy and also karma by saying ‘You Get What You Give.’

T.I. Warns Kodak Black ‘You Get What You Give’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 4 hours ago

