Soulja Boy Arrested For Probation Violation

Big Draco is back behind bars after a judge ruled he’d violated his probation in quite a few ways.

According to TMZ, he failed to do court-ordered community service as he allegedly falsified documents to make it appear he did complete it.

Most importantly is what was discovered during the raid on his San Fernando Valley home back in February. Cops found ammunition, which is a problem since Soulja’s still on probation for his 2014 weapons case.

Soulja’s being held without bail and will remain in custody at least until his next hearing scheduled for April 30th.

