Suspect Named In Louisiana Black Church Fires Is Son Of Sheriff

A number of fires in Lousiana that occurred at churches with a sizeable Black congregation sparked an investigation that eventually moved towards the involvement of federal authorities. An arrest has been made in the fires and the lone suspect is said to be the son of a deputy sheriff.

Sources confirm the suspect in the church arsons is Holden Matthews, 21. He is the son of a St. Landry Parish Deputy.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells KATC that, despite rumors, Matthews’ father did not turn his son in to deputies.

Matthews was booked at around 5:30 this evening into the St. Landry Parish jail.

We’re told that the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be there along with officials from St. Landry Parish, The FBI, and ATF.

“I’m very proud of the investigative effort that has lead to this arrest. I’m prayerful that we can close this horrific chapter and begin to heal. I’m especially uplifted by the Christian Community right now. God bless us one and all,” Congressman Clay Higgins said in a statement to KATC.

Charges for Matthews have not yet been announced.

