Tatum Takeover
Rihanna & Childish Gambino Really Have A Movie Together

Guava Island will be out this weekend!

The movie we’ve all been waiting for is out soon!

After months of speculation, the Rihanna and Childish Gambino movie is set to be released and streamed live from the first weekend of Coachella Music Festival on April 13. “YouTube’s Weekend 1 live stream, presented by T-Mobile in the US, and Garnier and Coca-Cola in Canada, will give music fans around the world the best seats in the desert for groundbreaking performances from their favorite artists when they tune into Coachella’s YouTube Channel on any screen (desktop, mobile and living room) and within the YouTube Music app,” reads the film’s press release. “In addition, fans will get treated to a one-time premiere of the new Childish Gambino film, Guava Island, featuring Rihanna.”

Photos
