CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
HomeTatum Takeover

Wendy Williams Files For Divorce

TV host Wendy Williams is splitting from husband and manager Kevin Hunter.

6 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

She has finally called it quits with husband Kevin Hunter after much controversial public infidelities the daytime talk show host filed for divorce Thursday after 20 years of marriage with husband Kevin Hunter who also served as her manager, a source tells PEOPLE. Her rep could not be reached.

A representative for ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ released the following statement: “Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years,. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers.”

Williams, 54, and Hunter, 46, wed on Nov. 30, 1997, and share son Kevin Jr., 19.

 

Celebrities from Cincinnati
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 28, 2018
20 photos

The Latest:

tatum takeover , Wendy Williams , Wendy Williams Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Wendy Williams Files For Divorce
 1 hour ago
04.11.19
dreamville fest 2019 nipsey hussle mac miller
Here’s How You Can Watch Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration…
 5 hours ago
04.11.19
Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Master P Says Nipsey Hussle Was Beloved Like…
 7 hours ago
04.11.19
Barack Obama Salutes Dwayne Wade For His Final…
 16 hours ago
04.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close