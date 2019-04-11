Wendy Williams Files For Divorce

She has finally called it quits with husband Kevin Hunter after much controversial public infidelities the daytime talk show host filed for divorce Thursday after 20 years of marriage with husband Kevin Hunter who also served as her manager, a source tells PEOPLE. Her rep could not be reached.

A representative for ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ released the following statement: “Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years,. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers.”

Williams, 54, and Hunter, 46, wed on Nov. 30, 1997, and share son Kevin Jr., 19.

The Latest: