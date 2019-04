Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life Ceremony is taking place today (April 11) at 1:00 local time at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In the above YouTube video, you can watch the live stream today. BET is also airing the ceremony commercial-free on its linear TV channel, their site and on the BET News Facebook page. TIDAL is also making the ceremony available to non-subscribers today as well.

