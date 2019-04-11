CLOSE
Boosie Is Back In Trouble

Boosie was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Georgia. Boosie and NFL player Antonio Allen were taken in after authorities claim they saw a Dodge Charger swerving lanes almost hitting another car. The officer then reportedly smelled a scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle, they also reportedly found a 9mm handgun under the passenger seat, a bag of cash and a vape pen.

Photos
