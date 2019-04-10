The Intersection of Crenshaw & Slawson To Be Named After Nipsey Hussle

To most Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy will be one of inspiration and positivity and though he was taken from us through the gang land ways that garnered him the street cred that helped him establish himself as someone to be listened to and respected, he used his platform to help build up his community and lend a hand to those that lived there.

Recognizing Nipsey’s contribution to his hood, The Los Angeles Times is reporting that the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be named Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square in honor of the Victory Lap rapper. LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson made the announcement on Tuesday (April 9) stating that the Grammy nominated rapper had earned the honor through the ways and actions that endeared himself to his fans, community, and Hip-Hop peers.

“Ermias Asghedom, known as ‘Nipsey Hussle,’ was an icon and West Coast hero,” Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with, from family, friends, fans and his larger community.

“As a father, brother and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound; his numerous philanthropic efforts; his innovative, community-focused business mindset; and his humble heart.”

Beautifully said, councilman.

A petition to get the intersection named after Nip popped up online after his murder and had garnered almost 500,000 signatures from fans supporting the tribute. Looks like it worked and now the LA King will be immortalized in his hood until the end of time.

Rest In Power, Nipsey.

