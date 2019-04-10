Reebok Says Claims of Beyonce Walking Out of Meeting Due To Lack of Diversity Are False

Beyoncé set the internet ablaze when it was announced her multilayered partnership with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park brand. One report that surfaced out of the news of the deal was that the singer walked out of the meeting with Reebok because the company lacked diversity. The sneaker company broke its silence and claimed that was not the case.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ, a rep from Reebok told the entertainment gossip site that Beyoncé never walked out of the meeting but did not reveal any more details on why the deal broke down.

Per TMZ:

“A rep for Reebok tells TMZ … “The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false. Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact.”

“It is not yet clear why the deal ultimately fell through.”

The rumors took off when ESPN reporter Nick De Paula spoke about Bey’s decision to sign with Adidas after taking meetings with Reebok and Jordan Brand during a segment on the Rachel Nichols led show The Jump. De Paula claimed that Reebok put together a “whole presentation” of products and that King Bey was not impressed with the team.

“She said ‘nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, and where I’m from and what I want to do.’ And so she kind of took a step back and left and then it did not come to terms.”

This is about Beyoncé so you should watch it but also @NickDePaula tells a really interesting story of why Beyoncé walked out of her meeting with the Reebok people and ended up signing with the adidas side of the brand instead.

Representation, baby. pic.twitter.com/hE6R3Z4pm9 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 5, 2019

This is the latest story that caught fire on the internet that was proven not to be true. Coincidently the other false claimed involved Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z. Let this be a lesson if you didn’t hear from Beyoncé herself then it more than likely didn’t happen.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

