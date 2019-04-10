Gmails New Scheduling Feature Sends Emails For You

Imaging sending those late night early morning emails at 1am but they don’t arrive until 9am. So you don’t look like your working 24/7. Or better yet you have knocked all your correspondence while lounging enjoying your first cup of coffee. Gmail is rolling out a scheduling feature that will schedule your emails for you. It’s rolling out gradually to gmail users.

When you see the small arrow pointing downward beside the “Send” buttom when you compose an email. Click on it and “Schedule Send” will appear. Click on it and google will allow you to select a date and time to send your message.

On your mobile device, tap on the three dots hamburger menu next to send to pull up the feature.

There will also be a schedule folder added to gmail so you can navigate through your scheduled emails and even send them ASAP if you want to send them earlier.

