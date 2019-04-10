Ella Mai Shades Jacquees, Says Nobody Knows His Music

Ella Mai may be “trippin” on R&B singer Jacquees when she tweeted about the singer without naming him on Tuesday.

“I’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing I could sing was someone else’s song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing,” she tweeted.

Jacquees took to the stage during Drake’s “Assassination Vacation Tour” in London at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, and he sung his version of “Trip” the song got millions of streams on the Internet before it was removed by Ella’s label 10 Summers.

DJ Mustard, who produced the song and owns 10 Summers, called out Jacquees over the song tweeting, “When you monetize content you don’t own you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers.”

April 10, 2019

