CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Ella Mai Shades Jacquees, Says Nobody Knows His Music

0 reads
Leave a comment
Shot Clock by Ella Mai

Source: Meeno / Meeno

Ella Mai may be “trippin” on R&B singer Jacquees when she tweeted about the singer without naming him on Tuesday.

“I’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing I could sing was someone else’s song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing,” she tweeted.

Jacquees took to the stage during Drake’s “Assassination Vacation Tour” in London at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, and he sung his version of “Trip” the song got millions of streams on the Internet before it was removed by Ella’s label 10 Summers.

DJ Mustard, who produced the song and owns 10 Summers, called out Jacquees over the song tweeting, “When you monetize content you don’t own you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers.”

Ella Mai Shades Jacquees, Says Nobody Knows His Music was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
dreamville fest 2019 nipsey hussle mac miller
Here’s How You Can Watch Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration…
 47 mins ago
04.11.19
Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Master P Says Nipsey Hussle Was Beloved Like…
 2 hours ago
04.11.19
Barack Obama Salutes Dwayne Wade For His Final…
 12 hours ago
04.11.19
ScHoolboy Q ft. Travis Scott “Chopstix,” 2 Chainz…
 12 hours ago
04.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close