Lauren London has spoken out regarding the death of her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, Lauren and Nipsey’s parents spoke with the Los Angeles Times about how they are coping with the rapper’s death.

“I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest, he was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times,” Lauren says. “He was a truth seeker and truth speaker…He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”

Nipsey’s funeral is set for Thursday, April 11th at the Los Angeles Staples Center, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the funeral and the 25-mile procession will travel through the streets of Los Angeles.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family, friends, and fans of Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren London Says She’ll ‘Always Represent for My King’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted April 10, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: