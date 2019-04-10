South Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson Declares Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square

Thanks to Los Angeles City councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw will be renamed Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square.

A petition for the name change got over 500,000 signatures, Harris-Dawson commented on the slain rapper telling the Los Angeles Sentinel, “Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart.”

Nipsey will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 11th with a memorial at the Los Angeles Staples Center and a 25-mile funeral procession through the city.

