South Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson Declares Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Source: CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis / CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis

Thanks to Los Angeles City councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw will be renamed Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square.

A petition for the name change got over 500,000 signatures, Harris-Dawson commented on the slain rapper telling the Los Angeles Sentinel, “Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart.”

Nipsey will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 11th with a memorial at the Los Angeles Staples Center and a 25-mile funeral procession through the city.

