Delaware Teen Lands Gig With Cardi B

Cardi B

Source: Pepsi / Cardi B for Pepsi


A Delaware high school student is well on his way to having a career in entertainment.

Destin Lloyd is going to be working with Cardi B thanks to some experience he picked up at school.

Lloyd shot videos highlighting Wilmington and will film Cardi B when she comes to town to perform on April 21st.

He edited video for the project at his high school’s digital media classroom.

Photos
